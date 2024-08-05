DEGENERACY: Did MrBeast know Kris Tyson was a CREEP?

When the news broke that “Ava” Kris Tyson sent highly sexualized texts between himself and a 13-year-old fan of the MrBeast franchise, the internet was in an uproar.

Tyson, who came out as transgender last year and left his wife and child to pursue a new life as a woman, has now been labeled as a “groomer.”

Despite standing behind Tyson throughout his transition into womanhood, MrBeast himself, Jimmy Donaldson, is finally taking action against him.

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” he wrote in a post on X.

MrBeast explained in his statement that he would hire “an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation” to ensure he has “all the facts.” He also removed Tyson from the company and channel.

However, Sara Gonzales and her panel on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” are skeptical that Tyson was actually operating under Donaldson’s nose rather than right before his eyes.

In one clip of the MrBeast team in Tyson’s house, there is child porn-inspired art called “Loli” hanging on the wall. The art was created by Shadman, who uses live child models.

“They call it ‘Loli,’ a type of highly sexualized anime where grown women are depicted as children,” Gonzales explains, disgusted.

BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens doesn’t think Tyson is the only one to worry about.

“In any given moment in the United States, there’s 750,000 predators actively communicating with children online. Any given moment. Right now, as we’re speaking, there’s ¾ of a million predators communicating on social media,” Booyens explains.

“The average groomer at any given time is grooming 32 children,” Booyens says, adding, “This is not an isolated incident by this guy.”

Booyens also points out that MrBeast didn’t seem to mind that Tyson was leaving his family to pursue his dream of being a “woman.”

“This is not the first MrBeast sexual swirl around that team,” he says. “Birds of a feather flock together.”

