Liberal media calls out MAGA influencers instead of Charlotte stabber

A disturbing video of the murder of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Iryna Zarutska, has been making the rounds on social media — leaving citizens frustrated that crime is so out of control in America.

However, the mainstream media doesn’t view the attack the same way.

“Let me tell you the angle that the mainstream media took. It wasn’t, ‘Horrible criminal who should have been behind bars murders innocent woman in Charlotte, North Carolina.’ It wasn’t that,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

Rather, publications like Axios have chosen to write headlines like , “Stabbing video fuels MAGA’s crime message.”

“Yep, it’s those pesky MAGA Republicans once again. Those MAGA influencers. It might as well have said, ‘MAGA pounces on stabbing video to fuel their crime message.’ Like, make this make sense. So, in the article, the problem is not that we have crazy psycho murderers roaming the streets,” Gonzales says.

“The problem is just MAGA influencers are drawing repeated attention to elevate the issue of urban crime and accuse mainstream media of uncovering shocking cases,” she continues, noting that it gets worse.

“You only thought that that was the bottom. I haven’t hit the bottom yet. There is no bottom typically when it comes to these people, these despicable mainstream media hacks. ... It’s not just that they say that MAGA is elevating the issue of urban crime. It’s not that urban crime is elevating itself because it’s happening too frequently. That’s not it,” she explains.

“The problem is security cameras,” she says, shocked.

The Axios article reads, “The rising number of surveillance cameras in public spaces, including on Charlotte’s light rail, has become a big accelerant in these cases.”

“The video is easily shared or leaked, and can instantly pollinate across social media — a visual counterpoint to statistics showing crime decreases,” a bullet under the article’s previous point reads.

“So, the problem really is that surveillance cameras exist, and we shouldn’t have surveillance cameras because then ... if a tree falls in the woods and nobody hears it, does it actually happen?” Gonzales mocks.

“Or is the problem you for deciding that we should have things like law and order in this country? Is the problem you for expecting too much, average citizen, who doesn’t like all of this crime happening around them?” she continues. “Maybe the problem is you. Certainly not the murderer, according to Axios.”

