MAHA study unveiled: The truth behind autism

The Trump administration is shedding light on the chronic disease epidemic that’s affecting children all across America. Now that they have the data, the next item on the agenda is stopping it.

“Four months ago, I created the presidential commission to Make America Healthy Again, and today the commission officially delivers its first report on childhood health,” Trump said in a press conference.

“Here are just some of the alarming findings, and they really are alarming,” he continued. “More than 40% of American children now have at least one chronic health condition. Since the 1970s, rates of childhood cancer have soared, in many cases by nearly 50%.”

Trump went on to explain that in the 1960s, less than 5% of children were obese.

“Now, over 20% are obese,” the president explained. “Just a few decades ago, 1 in 10,000 children had autism. Today, it’s 1 in 31.”

“For the first time ever, this report examines some of the root causes that many believe are making our children sicker and our population sicker,” he continued, “such as the ultra-processed foods, over-medicalization, and over-prescription, and widespread exposure to potentially toxic chemicals.”

“Unlike other administrations, we will not be silenced or intimidated by the corporate lobbyist or special interest,” he added.

According to the report, Trump’s commission found that nearly 70% of children’s calories come from ultra-processed foods. They also found that there are thousands of environmental chemicals — many of which are linked to cancer, developmental disorders, and endocrine disruption.

Lifestyle also plays a massive role in the disease epidemic, with sedentary behavior, too much screen time, poor sleep, chronic stress, and over-medicalization being major factors.

While everything on that list needs to be remedied, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes one item in particular needs the most attention — and fast.

“I would 100% tackle the food first,” Gonzales comments on "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered." “You can choose not to vaccinate your children or yourself. You can choose to be a couch potato or not. You can choose whether or not you take medication.”

“But what you can’t choose is the fact that you need food to live, and if we don’t have any clean sources of food in this country, then it’s not going to matter what you do. You’re still going to be poisoned,” she adds.

