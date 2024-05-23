© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Americans can’t afford MCDONALD’S as Bidenomics implodes
May 23, 2024
There’s no question that under President Joe Biden, inflation is out of control, and families across the country are suffering for it.
And while Sara Gonzales doesn’t advocate for eating fast food, she can’t help but notice that the current prices of fast food illustrate just how devastating this problem has become.
At the end of 2019, medium french fries at McDonald's cost $1.79. That price has now increased by 134.1% to $4.19. Similarly, a McChicken was $1.29. Now, it’s a whopping 201.6% higher at $3.89.
A McDonald’s cheeseburger increased 215%, from $1.00 to $3.15.
“I don’t eat McDonald's, but the fact of the matter is a lot of average Americans do,” Gonzales says. “This is the bottom of the barrel when we’re talking about inflation and increase in prices.”
McDonald’s isn’t alone either. Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell, among others, have also seen massive increases in their menu prices.
“This is not sustainable,” Gonzales says. “When the average American has to take out a payday loan to purchase their groceries, I would say things are not trending in the right direction.”
Jaco Booyens notes that it’s not the fault of the food industry for these astronomical prices.
“It’s fuel. It’s transportation of food through this country. We have the most complex food-distribution network in the world. Our food travels further than any other nation’s food,” Booyens explains.
“When you stop drilling, baby, and you don’t produce fuel, and you deplete your resources, everything goes up.”
