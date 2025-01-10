Trump and Obama chummy at Carter funeral: Lip-readers say URGENT meeting arranged

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100, shortly after his family claimed that “he stayed with us at the ripe old age of 100 so he could make sure to vote for Kamala Harris.”

While Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” finds his family’s commentary that politicized his death amusing, what she found interesting was what happened at his funeral service.

“It was actually really fascinating to watch, because you had Donald Trump, you had Obama,” Gonzales begins, “you had Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, you had George W. Bush, you had Mike Pence, you had all of these different people.”

When Trump walked into the funeral service, Al Gore and Mike Pence immediately stood up to shake the president-elect’s hand. When Obama then walked in, he shook hands with Pence and Gore as well and seemed to be ignoring Trump.

“I would speculate that they were already, like, back somewhere in the same room, so probably already greeted each other, but they know this is a moment of formality right? So he goes and sits next to Donald Trump without shaking his hand, Donald Trump goes and talks to him, and so they kind of have this moment. Looks friendly to me,” Gonazles explains.

George W. Bush then walked in with his wife and passed Trump and Melania without acknowledging them, before playfully smacking Obama in the stomach.

“It’s so crazy to me to watch the dynamic between all of these people,” Gonzales says.

A forensic lip-reader then claimed in a Daily Mail report that he believes when Trump leaned in toward Obama, he said, “I can’t talk; we have to find a quiet place. This is a matter of importance, and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly today.”

Obama then nodded, and according to the lip-reader, both men said “right” and “okay.”

“Clearly, Trump was trying to engage in a friendly-type relationship or at least conversation with this guy, which says a lot, because remember, Obama spied on Donald Trump’s campaign illegally,” Gonzales says, adding, “Like, you have every reason to hate this guy, and instead he’s leaning over and trying to talk to him.”

