RFK Jr. drops COVID bombshell — and liberals are in meltdown

After years of the Biden administration’s attempts to convince the American public that COVID vaccines were safe and effective for pregnant women and children, RFK Jr. has announced they’re no longer being recommended to society’s most vulnerable.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” RFK Jr. said alongside NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary.

“Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children. That ends today,” he continued, adding, “We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is thrilled with the development but wishes it had come sooner.

“It should never have been recommended to children from the beginning. It should have never been recommended to pregnant women in the beginning. There were no reliable studies showing that this was not harmful to pregnant women,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

However, the left-leaning mainstream media are up in arms over the announcement out of fear that the move will end up harming women and children more than it helps.

“RFK Jr. announces vaccine bombshell as he restricts access for millions of Americans,” one Daily Mail headline reads.

“The idea that, I don’t know, RFK is now killing people because they’re removing it from the actual CDC recommended schedule is just complete and total hogwash. You are talking about children, pregnant women. I mean, these are the most vulnerable,” Gonzales says.

“You can’t just play guinea pig with these people,” she continues, adding, “They either are the next generation or carrying the next generation, and yet the prior administration was completely willing to not only do that but threaten your livelihood if you did not go along with this.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.