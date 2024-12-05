Ridiculous smear campaign against Pete Hegseth has a part 2. Now he’s a DRUNK?!

Isn’t it interesting that nearly every person Trump taps to serve in his administration has suddenly come under fire for a long list of allegations? The ones surrounding Matt Gaetz were enough for him to withdraw.

And now DOD nominee Pete Hegseth is the target of another leftist smear campaign aimed at painting him as a sexual predator.

“All the headlines were ‘Pete Hegseth accused of sexual assault in 2017,’ and then you go through an article of a million words and only at the very bottom do you see, ‘Oh actually, he was cleared of all these assault allegations,”’ says Sara, pointing out the obvious attempt to damage his reputation.

But dragging his name through the mud was only part one of the act. As it turns out, there’s a part two to this smear campaign.

“NBC has now unleashed a new rumor about Pete Hegseth,” says Sara, playing a clip of the news segment during which the outlet reported that current and former Fox News employees have expressed concerns over Hegseth’s drinking.

According to the NBC segment, these employees said that “he drank in ways that concerned them.” Two employees reported that “on more than a dozen occasions, they smelled alcohol on him.”

“His drinking should be disqualifying,” one former employee said.

Sara is infuriated but not surprised.

“It’s always these anonymous cowards,” she criticizes.

She then points out that “a number of prominent people who have worked with Pete Hegseth” — all of whom have identified themselves — “have all come out in support of him, completely discrediting NBC’s allegations.”

It’s clear that the allegations against Pete Hegseth are nothing more than an “egregious, malicious smear,” says Sara.

To hear more about the story, including the New York Times hit piece that attempted to pit Hegseth against his own mother, watch the episode above.

