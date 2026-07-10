Sara Gonzales’ Texas H-1B exposés fuel national momentum as Trump administration launches major federal probe

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales has been at the forefront of busting H-1B fraud in Texas. Her on-the-ground investigative reporting has been deeply impactful for the state — triggering state investigations and lawsuits by Attorney General Ken Paxton against dozens of suspect companies and a gubernatorial freeze on new H-1B hires at state agencies and universities.

Now Sara’s H-1B crackdown has escalated to the national level. While Vice President JD Vance has been heading the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud since March, the administration launched its first major H-1B fraud investigation on July 8. The Department of Labor has already issued dozens of subpoenas targeting visa abuse, labor trafficking, worker displacement, and related PERM issues in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to prioritize American workers.

“Uh-oh. Ticktock. The jig is up. ... Pack your bags. Hurry up. Get out of sight before they find out all of the fraud that you guys have been achieving,” Sara says with glee.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” she sits down with Dept. of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito to break down the Trump administration’s aggressive H-1B visa fraud probe.

“What prompted this investigation from the Department of Labor?” Sara asks D’Esposito.

“The fact that we have a president and a vice president that actually supports rooting out fraud here in America,” he replies.

The task force, D’Esposito says, is a dream team — everyone is “working together,” there are ample “resources,” and the team has direct communication lines to the president and vice president.

“We could call the president or the vice president’s team and say, ‘Listen, if we want to conduct this investigation, if we want to broaden the scope of the fraud that we could tackle, these are the resources that we need,’ and they come up with them,” he tells Sara. “They never hang up the phone and say, ‘Sorry, we can’t help.”’

The DOJ’s involvement and support is another factor that makes D’Esposito confident the fraud investigation will produce major results.

“I remember the cases that I worked on in New York City, whether it was homicides or dismantling gangs or gun trafficking. The cases that you always brought to the finish line were the ones that you worked hand in hand with prosecutors, and that’s what we are doing now,” he explains.

While the task force is uprooting all kinds of fraud, D’Esposito is ready for a major crackdown on H-1B fraud, specifically because that’s what’s “holding the American job hostage” right now.

“President Trump made it very clear that he wants to rein the golden age of the American worker in, and he’s been doing that. ... But think about how much better we could do when the people who are taking these jobs away from American workers [are held accountable],” he says.

“I say this often on social media, and I mean it. Fraud is a tax that you never voted for, but also fraud is without a doubt fueling and funding both violent crime and criminal enterprises throughout the United States of America,” he continues, referencing how H-1B workers often send their wages back to their home countries to fund illegal activity.

“So, not only are they taking American jobs away, not only are they putting American people out of work, but they’re actually taking the wages of the American dollar and sending it back to criminal enterprises. And after these conversations, we said absolutely no more.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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