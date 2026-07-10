'I love communism': DoorDasher faces the consequences after 'nazi' DHS meal goes to the wrong location

A self-described lover of communism has had to face the music after allegedly crowing about canceling a DoorDash food order for the Department of Homeland Security and stealing the meal.

A social media user who indicated that she was a DoorDash driver apparently posted messages about how she took food ordered by a detention center in Buffalo, New York, and instead dropped it off at her local pantry.

'When our support team attempted to address their report and explain our policies, the individual was abusive toward the agent, which is a separate violation.'

The account posting under the name "nixxslingerland" had a profile photo of the user wearing a "Black Lives Matter" shirt.

"Just dropped off another cancelled nazi DoorDash to my free pantry and was handed this large bag of m&ms in return," she apparently wrote. "I love communism."

She apparently added in another post, "For new people who are unaware, there's unfortunately a detention center right in my town, and every single time I contact support and tell them they need to remove the location completely, I doubt they ever will, but it still feels good getting their orders cancelled and donating their food."

DoorDash responded after the popular Libs of TikTok account posted images of the alleged messages. The account shared the images on Wednesday afternoon, and they appear to be marked as a couple of days old.

"This Dasher's account has been deactivated," the official business account responded to Libs of TikTok within hours.

"Misusing the safety-unassign feature to intentionally cancel orders and redirect the food based on where it's going is theft and a violation of both our Community Guidelines and Platform Access Policy," it added. "When our support team attempted to address their report and explain our policies, the individual was abusive toward the agent, which is a separate violation."

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The user appears to have canceled the account or renamed it. Blaze News reached out for comment to other accounts believed to be associated with the same user but did not receive a response.

The DoorDash delivery company previously faced backlash from anti-Trump liberals after a marketing stunt included a delivery driver dropping off McDonald's food at the White House.

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