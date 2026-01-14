She abandoned her anti-trans activism the moment it became inconvenient

Once upon a time, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair went “hard in the paint” writing a children's book speaking out against the transitioning of children, titled “Elephants Are Not Birds.”

“It’s a children's book to explain that you can’t be something that you’re not. An elephant cannot be a bird. A boy cannot be a girl. This was like the entire reason she was one of the … activists who was trying to make sure that we stopped transing children and that we stopped trying to convince women to chop off health body parts, or boys to stop their puberty and the obvious sterilization that comes from that,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

St. Clair is also the mother of one of Elon Musk’s 14 children, and the two are having a very public fight over the child — which has been made worse by her now apologizing to the trans community.

“So now, Ashley St. Clair, in true, typical, feminist fashion, all of a sudden she has a totally different view on trans,” Gonzales explains.

In a post on X, St. Clair responded to criticism from an anonymous account that wrote, “you’ve previously engaged in blatant transphobia, how do you feel about trans people in the wake of noticing how the far right truly is?”

“I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. Idrk how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt,” St. Clair responded.

“What she’s referring to right there is Elon Musk’s trans child. He has a child who is a male whose mother is allowing him to live as a female. So now she’s referring to the trans person as a sister when it’s a boy,” Gonzales comments.

“Now all of a sudden she’s, like, weaponizing children’s lives and mental illness against her ex,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.