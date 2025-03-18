Steve Baker drops Blaze News exclusive UNMASKING J6 infiltrator

In his latest exclusive , Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker shined a light on a mysterious man named Aaron Black (real name Aaron Minter), dubbed “Nancy Pelosi’s fixer.” Baker exposed Black as a shady Democrat operative and seasoned provocateur who specializes in sabotaging Trump events.

Originally Black said he wasn’t at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when the riot broke out, but pictures suggest otherwise.

Was he a key figure in the chaos on January 6?

Steve joins Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” to unpack his investigation.

“[Black] is not the only one that was involved, and we don't know every single thing that he did, but when you start taking all of the pieces and you bring them together, and then that mosaic comes together,” says Baker, noting that it took him seven months just to investigate Black.

One aspect of Black that remains a mystery is his seemingly random name change.

“He goes by Black, and we don't know why,” says Baker, adding that Black is one of “several aliases.”

“He’s really good at scraping his existence from the internet,” he adds.

But in the end, Black’s digital scrubbing wasn’t enough to stop Baker and co-author Joe Hanneman from digging up dirt.

“We went into the dark web; we went into the Wayback Machine; we did everything we could to go back and find these photos that he would like to not be out there,” Baker tells Sara.

Their research took them “through [Black’s] known career path from Occupy Wall Street … up until 2016 where he's caught on a Project Veritas sting admitting that it was his guys that started the violence at a 2016 Trump campaign rally in Chicago,” an event that was so violent that it had to be canceled.

“Fast-forward another few years, and all of a sudden his letterhead says … Senior Political Adviser @TeamPelosi,” says Baker, pointing to an old profile picture of Black and Nancy Pelosi, who’s literally caressing his face and gazing at him lovingly.

While we don’t know exactly the role Black played in the January 6 Capitol attacks, we know for certain that “he is a left-wing DNC Marxist street organizer” who has admitted such.

Couple this information with the fact that Nancy Pelosi was captured on video taking responsibility for January 6, the “confidential human sources who were dispersed in the crowd,” and the people who were given “a guided tour around the Capitol by Capitol Police,” and it’s looking more and more like a fedsurrection rather than an insurrection.

To hear more of Sara and Steve Baker’s conversation, watch the clip above. For Baker's complete investigative findings, check out Baker's story: "Exclusive: ‘Pelosi’s fixer’ at the Capitol on Jan. 6 an ‘unforgivable betrayal,’ friend says."

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.