Student asks if 'alien' on vocab assignment refers to space aliens or illegal aliens and is SUSPENDED for racism, family gets death threats

The woke mind virus is rampant in public education. No school perhaps better exemplifies the insidiousness of progressivism than Central Davidson High School in North Carolina where last April, 16-year-old student athlete Christian McGee was suspended for asking his teacher a question regarding a vocabulary assignment.

Christian’s question was deemed racially insensitive — “the equivalent of saying the n-word.” His suspension resulted in him receiving three days of out-of-school suspension, causing him to miss a “season-defining track meet.” Further, Christian’s family “got all sorts of death threats.”

What could Christian have possibly asked to elicit such virulent backlash?

Whether the word “alien” on an English vocabulary assignment referred to “space aliens or illegal aliens who need green cards.”

The incident has evolved into a lawsuit, as Christian’s parents are now suing the school district for violating their son’s First and Fourth Amendment rights.

However, the Davidson Board of Education has brought forth “some new evidence,” Sara Gonzales reports.

“So years ago, Leah McGee had an addiction problem, and she had a criminal history,” but “she's recovered, and she dedicates her life as an advocate helping others stay off of the wrong path,” says Sara, adding that Leah “was even appointed to a Brunswick County addiction commission by a superior court judge.”

“But that didn't stop several of the Board of Education members from disseminating Leah's old mugshot and her record in an effort to disparage her and her son's name.”

“So, now we find out board chair Alan Beck is accused of texting false allegations to a state senator saying that Christian had been thrown out of several schools and that Leah has a history of harassment,” Sara explains.

Further, “Another board member Ashley Carroll sent text messages to another community leader making a false claim that Christian was kicked out of multiple schools for being a racist.”

Today, Christian’s mother, Leah McGee, and her attorney join Sara Gonzales to discuss the story in detail and provide updates regarding the lawsuit.

To hear the conversation and see the jaw-dropping leaked text messages from Davidson County board members, watch the clip below.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.