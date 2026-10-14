‘Suicidal empathy’: Alex Stein blasts Abdul El-Sayed supporters who can’t explain his policies

Ask some voters why they support a candidate, and you might get a detailed explanation of his policies. Ask supporters of Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed why they support him, and you get “everything.”

In a recent man-on-the-street-style interview, the interviewer asks a group of women what their favorite thing is that the Michigan Senate hopeful is campaigning on.

“Everything! How can you not like what he’s for? I mean, it’s like we need it. We’re in bad shape,” one woman responded.

“What’s your one favorite, though? What stands out the most?” the interviewer asked.

“Health care for all,” another woman chimed in, before another woman agreed, “That’s mine too, health care.”

“And how are we going to give health care to everyone? How are we going to pay for that?” the interviewer asked again.

“We’re going to tax the rich,” a woman answered.

“What’s kind of scary about that,” Alex Stein tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, “is when I think of Michigan now, like Dearborn, and I think it’s all Muslim. Those were like upper-middle-class white women. You know, they look like they have fine health care.”

“They almost look like they were Lindsay Clancy fans on a bunch of different prescription drugs,” he jokes.

“It is suicidal empathy,” he continues, though he doesn’t believe El-Sayed is as likely to win as his base seems to think he is.

“I think actually Mike Rogers is going to do better than people are predicting, though,” he adds, noting that Sayed "barely won” in the primary despite being projected to “win by 10 points.”

Gonzales agrees, pointing out that whatever the result is, “it’ll be really interesting to see because … Michigan is a flash point.”

“This will tell us,” she says, “is Michigan too far gone or is it not?”

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