Supreme Court victory: DEI is dead

The left has claimed that it’s impossible to be racist against any majority group for years, and unfortunately, as DEI has gone mainstream, those in power have seemed to agree.

That is, they’ve agreed until now.

Last week, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of a straight woman who had twice lost positions to gay employees. The New York Times reports that the woman claimed “an appeals court had been wrong to require her to meet a heightened burden in seeking to prove workplace discrimination because she was a member of a majority group.”

“Who you have sex with, you can’t discriminate based on that, you can’t discriminate based on the color of your skin,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains. “I wish that they would add political party to that, because we all know there’s nothing worse than a Democrat who is discriminating against conservatives.”

“They do it all the time,” she adds.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden points out that being racist toward majority groups is still worded as “reverse discrimination.”

“I know, and that’s the irony of it all. Just discrimination. There’s no reverse racism,” Gonzales agrees.

“It was always dumb,” BlazeTV contributor Eric July chimes in. “Discrimination is discrimination, racism is racism or what have you now. My argument on this is that there shouldn’t even be any laws that are against any of that stuff.”

“Let people do with their private property whatever the hell they want. If that means discriminating against me because I’m black, put a sign out there, I don’t give a s**t. I know not to give you any money,” he adds.

