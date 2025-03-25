Tesla terrorism escalates after BOMBS are discovered in Tesla showroom

The domestic terrorism aimed at Elon Musk’s Tesla is amping up. First, Tesla vehicles were keyed, graffitied, or set on fire. Then, entire dealerships were attacked. Then, Tesla owners were doxxed.

And now — bombs. Yesterday, at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, several incendiary devices were discovered. Police are currently investigating the incident. Thus far, no arrests have been made.

Sara Gonzales can’t understand the hatred toward someone who is “[rooting] out waste, fraud, and corruption in our government.”

The idiots who are harassing Tesla owners and vandalizing dealerships clearly don’t understand that it’s “their money” Musk is trying to save, she says.

“They have this concept of ‘government money,’ and it's like no, that's just our money. He's actually helping you.”

“They're so dumb that they're actually attacking people on their own side,” adds BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden, pointing out that most of this vandalism is aimed at Democrat voters who bought Teslas in the name of climate change.

This domestic terrorism is evidence that the left is “on the ropes,” he says. “They are panicked.”

We shouldn’t be surprised that this panic is leading to violence.

“This is where it's always going to lead with the left. ... If you call someone a Nazi, if you call someone a white supremacist, if you call someone racist, then you can justify committing violent acts,” says Marsden, adding that he doesn’t think the Tesla terrorism is grassroots.

“This is absolutely coordinated and funded,” he tells Sara.

“We'll eventually track that down over some period of time and find out what organizations were funding all this because there's no way this is just organic,” agrees guest Stu Burguiere.

“They get manipulated by the people that are higher up that just want to move the needle by using useful idiots,” says Marsden.

