Texas sues Tylenol makers over alleged links to autism

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. first highlighted the new revelation based on studies that there are potential links to autism when pregnant women take Tylenol.

Now the state of Texas is suing the makers of Tylenol, claiming that they hid these links to autism and that it was deceptively marketed to women.

“These are kids that are permanently altered,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“This is the type of thing, whether it’s transitioning kids or going after the vaccine, that harms people, that these companies know about, and they don’t tell us. They make hundreds of millions, billions of dollars off these products, and they don’t disclose they’re harmful,” Paxton explains.

“So that’s part of my job, is to protect consumers from companies that are doing bad things and that’s what we’re doing here,” he adds.

Gonzales points out that it was “interesting watching the backlash.”

“It was very alarming for me to see after RFK Jr. announced this, you had these TikTok videos of these pregnant women who just to spite RFK were like, ‘I’m going to take a bunch of Tylenol on video and, you know, knock it back with some water. Haha, screw you.’ And I’m like, what are we doing? How have we been reduced to this?” she says.

“It seems like anytime you give them a scientific study and say, ‘Hey, this company was fraudulently misrepresenting a COVID vaccine, Tylenol,’ whatever it is, they can’t handle it. Like, it doesn’t compute for them,” she adds.

“Well, and the fact that you’d be willing to ignore the science and maybe take the risk that, ‘Oh, I hope it’s not right, and I might damage my kid permanently,’” Paxton chimes in.

“I mean, why would you do that?” he asks.

