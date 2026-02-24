The most unhinged liberal videos you'll see this week

The outside of the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Memorial became a stage this Presidents’ Day for a group of dancers protesting the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers — and a clip of the performance is giving BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales “secondhand embarrassment.”

“That’s what they will pass off as art. It’s why you shouldn’t let your kids major in liberal arts. They’ll end up on the steps of the Kennedy Center performing that bulls**t,” Gonzales comments.

“I just have to wonder how many hours they spent working on that, rehearsing that all for this big moment that led them to absolutely nothing. Like great, you got the social media video. How many hours of your life did you waste that you could have been actually working?” she asks, adding, “Actually, we know liberals don’t work.”

But that’s not the only ridiculous video Gonzales came across this week.

In another clip, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) claims that the left is now guilty of being racist to her alongside the right.

“The thing that is not normal is for me to be attacked from the left. That is the, like, new wild card in this scenario. But it’s just interesting. And you know, I’ve been asked a couple of times, a couple of things about it,” Crockett began.

“I look at this specifically as a civil rights lawyer, and I see when they’re sending out ads, and they’re darkening my skin, and I’m just like, ‘I know what this is,’ right? And the reality is that yes, I woke up a black woman. I was born a black woman. I know I’m a black woman, for everybody that didn't think I didn’t know. Just FYI,” she continued.

“But I am not running on the fact that I’m a black woman. I am running on my credentials,” she added.

“That’s all you talk about,” Gonzales comments.

“Jasmine Crockett cannot go five minutes without telling someone, ‘I’m a strong independent black woman,’” she adds.

