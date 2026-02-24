Kamala Harris admits she's considering running for president again

Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Monday that she was considering running for president a second time.

The former vice president made the comments while being interviewed on a live video call with author Sharon McMahon.

Harris has been keeping a low profile since the election and resurfaced to announce she would not be running for governor of California.

McMahon was asking a series of light questions in a lightning round when she asked whether Harris would consider running again.

"Everybody here wants to know the answer. Will you run again?" she asked.

"I haven't decided," Harris responded.

"You're still thinking about it?" McMahon replied.

"I might," Harris said.

"That's what I’ve been saying," McMahon replied. "I closed the book, and I'm like, 'Oh, she wants to. She's just thinking about it.' That was my impression. I don't know if that's what you intended, but that was my impression."

"Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation's history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear," she said at the time.

An Axios report in December said party donors and other leaders worried that Harris would likely mount another losing campaign after she dropped some hints she might run again.

Harris also published a book titled "107 days," which chronicled her experience on the very brief and unsuccessful presidential campaign against President Donald Trump.

Harris lost the 2024 campaign by 2 million votes and gave Trump a second term in the Oval Office. Since then, various former staffers have placed the blame on former President Joe Biden for hanging on too long to his re-election hopes.

"It's all Biden. ... He totally f***ed us," said David Plouffe, a former top adviser to the campaign.

