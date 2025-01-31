Sterilizing children STOPS here: Trump’s executive order against transition surgeries for minors

After President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election and his long-awaited inauguration this month, America seems to be set firmly on a path of pure unadulterated winning.

And one of those major wins comes after Trump signed an executive order to end transition surgeries for minors in America — and Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” couldn’t be more hopeful.

“It was my great honor to sign an executive order banning the chemical castration and medical mutilation of innocent children in the United States of America. Our nation will no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support so-called gender affirming care, which has already ruined far too many precious lives,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“My order directs agencies to use every available means to cut off federal financial participation in institutions which seek to provide these barbaric medical procedures that should have never been allowed to take place,” he added.

“There is light again in this country,” Gonzales comments, thrilled. “There’s no middle ground. We can’t sterilize an entire generation. We can’t chop healthy body parts off of children. We can’t do that. And so the idea, obviously, is that the federal government was participating in this in such a way and instructing insurance companies and all of this to cover it.”

And she thinks it’s time for Congress to step up and help Trump permanently put this order into law.

“I would like to see Congress go ahead and act on this, because we need them to actually do the jobs that they signed up to do, rather than allow Donald Trump to just rule by executive order. Back him up a little bit here,” she says.

“Let’s go ahead and make it resoundingly clear that this country will no longer tolerate ruining and sterilizing an entire generation,” she continues, adding, “I would love to see RFK Jr. get confirmed and then start putting these demons in their place. Cut them off from the medical system, disbar them, whatever the hell you have to do.”

