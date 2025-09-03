Trump demands vaccine accountability, lefties demand blind conformity

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” has long been a vocal Trump supporter, but there’s one criticism she’s always harbored: He’s “been very unwilling to question Operation Warp Speed.”

“Until now,” she exclaims.

On Monday, September 1, President Trump posted the following message on Truth Social:

“This is huge, you guys,” Sara says.

She recalls how President Trump doubled down on the success of Operation Warp Speed during his 2024 presidential campaign. For him to finally address the concerns of the millions of Americans who were unfairly "vilified" and “censored” for questioning the COVID vaccine during the pandemic is a “huge step forward,” she says.

Given Anthony Fauci’s highly suspicious pre-emptive pardon, deadly vaccine side effects like myocarditis and pericarditis, Pfizer and Moderna’s multibillion-dollar profits, and the fact that alternative treatments were buried, President Trump’s demand that vaccine companies “justify the success of their various COVID drugs” is beyond necessary.

Even though no one should oppose President Trump’s call for the truth — be it good or bad — the left is predictably up in arms. They want everyone to bury their skepticism and questions and continue pretending the vaccine was good and necessary.

Sara points to a recent New York Times hit piece titled “We Ran the C.D.C.: Kennedy Is Endangering Every American’s Health,” in which former CDC directors criticize Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership at HHS, accusing him of undermining public health.

But look at the people who were shaping public health before the Trump administration took over, and it’s clear we’re in far better hands now.

Sara displays a handful of embarrassing images of one such person: Dr. Demetre Daskalakis — the former director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases — who resigned on August 28 due to irreconcilable differences with RFK Jr. In the photos, Daskalakis, a gay infectious disease physician known for his work on HIV/AIDS and the monkeypox virus, dons promiscuous leather outfits and jewels.

“This is the guy who was in charge of keeping you safe,” Sara scoffs, playing a clip of Dr. Daskalakis urging the public to “support people’s joy as opposed to calling them risky” in relation to the monkeypox virus.

Sara finds it ironic that “when it comes to dudes fornicating with each other, it’s just a good time,” but “when it comes to someone who doesn’t want to take an experimental jab ... they’re not allowed to participate in society.”

“So these are the people that they want you to trust. ... These are the same people, mind you, who brought you ... a 42% obesity rate, a 60% chronic disease rate,” she condemns.

These are the same people who told us to “trust the science” but are now telling us to not critically examine whether or not the science actually worked — even though systematic review is a cornerstone of science.

“No f**king wonder we’re all sick,” Sara says.

