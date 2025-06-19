Trump derangement final boss: Ilhan Omar claims Somalia is better than America

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) isn’t known for her measured political takes, which is why it’s no surprise that she’s not only comparing President Trump to the Somali government — she's saying he’s worse.

“I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don’t even remember ever witnessing anything like that. To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world, to now be turned into one of the worst countries where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights,” Omar said on “Democracy Now!”

Omar went on to liken Trump to “a failed dictator with a military parade” and claimed that "this was not the country we were born in.”

“You were not even born here, sorry,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “You don’t get to lecture me on what President Trump does and whether or not it’s a dictatorship, and it’s just so laughable.”

“Compare what President Trump has done so far compared to Somalia,” she says. “He revoked DEI foreign aid, over 100 Biden-era policies, he started mass deportations, declared a national emergency at the border, used DOGE to cut a s**t-ton of money and positions, pulled from the WHO, Paris Climate Accords, pardoned some of these J6ers, pro-life advocates.”

“Doesn’t sound very dictator-ish to me,” Gonzales says. "Meanwhile, over in s**thole Somalia ... over in 2006, the Islamic Courts Union took control of Somalia — most of it — and strictly enforced Sharia law."

"You had an extremist group in 2011 challenge the Somalian government for control," she continues, "and through Sharia law, enacted executions, forced amputations."

“If you stole or if you violated the dress code, you got your appendages chopped off,” Gonzales adds, noting that in 2021, the president signed a law to extend his term in office and wouldn’t leave.

“But yes, no totally, this is just like Somalia, totally like Somalia, where President Trump is trying to protect American citizens and roll back regulations rather than cut people’s hands off when they steal,” she says.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.