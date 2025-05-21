‘No one is above the law’: Democrats PANIC as one of their own actually faces justice

Over the past few years of unhinged lawfare against President Trump, “no one is above the law” has become a favorite saying of the Democrats. However, now one of their own is on the legal chopping block — and they’re crying injustice.

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) has been officially charged for assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement after being accused of assaulting two federal agents at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey last month.

According to a new charging document, the ICE facility was stormed by McIver and two other New Jersey lawmakers before McIver allegedly assaulted a Homeland Security Investigations agent and an ICE agent.

The charging document also states that McIver "pushed an ICE officer and used her forearms to forcibly strike the agent."

“Yes, congresswoman, nobody is above the law,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “Now, listen. Those on the left might say, ‘This is fascism, ‘Trump is literally Hitler,’ ‘This is just political games are being played.’”

“I would ask what, then, were the 91 indictments and the 34 felony counts of Donald Trump, not for, like, assaulting an ICE officer, not for impeding police and law enforcement, but for falsifying business records, which was a stretch, for the classified documents, which Joe Biden had in his garage where his crackhead son had access to,” she continues.

“All of these bogus things, and now, we have, what is it, the chickens coming home to roost,” she adds.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is in full agreement.

“When you see the video, you know that she’s pushing around officers. You can easily make the assault case there, they would on any normal citizen,” Gray comments. “And we just heard a million times, ‘no one is above the law.’”

“So yeah, I don’t think they’ve got any room to complain on this,” he adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.