WAKE UP! Did the FBI claim the Trump shooter was ... a far-right terrorist?

In a follow-up congressional hearing on the assassination attempt on Trump, the FBI revealed a surprising twist regarding Thomas Crooks’ social media.

That is that he may have been a far-right terrorist.

The update comes after the FBI unearthed a social media account that it claims may be tied to Crooks. The account left around 700 comments between 2019 and 2020 and appeared to reflect “anti-Semitic and anti-immigration themes.”

“Some of these comments, if ultimately attributable to the shooter, appear to reflect antisemitic and anti-immigration themes, to espouse political violence and are described as extreme in nature,” FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” isn’t convinced.



“I’m just wondering, do you trust the FBI?” She asks. “Do you trust the FBI’s anti-Semitism narrative?”

Gonzales then notes that Crooks had donated to ActBlue, an organization that funds Democrats, and was in a BlackRock commercial.

But Crooks' background isn’t the only thing that makes Gonzales skeptical of the narrative the FBI is now attempting to push.

“Do we trust the FBI to not feed us a narrative that they want to use against us, because this is the same FBI who is investigating grandmas who waved their American flags, who [were] led in, sent on a guided tour by Capitol Police on January 6,” Gonzales says.

“This is the same FBI who are calling parents domestic terrorists who show up at school board meetings. This is the same FBI who’s raiding pro-life protesters homes. This is the same FBI who raided Mar-a-Lago over some classified documents,” she continues, adding, “Do you trust them to not just feed you a narrative that is against half of the country?”

