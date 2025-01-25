Trump ushers in era of transparency, orders DECLASSIFICATION of JFK, RFK, and MLK files

When Americans voted for Donald Trump, they voted for transparency. The people have had enough of the lies that protect the deep state and leave them in the dark. Trump’s nominee for the next director of the FBI, Kash Patel, who has unabashedly supported declassification, has served as further proof that Trump is serious about rooting out corruption and bringing the truth to light.

Yesterday, he made his intentions to usher transparency into the federal government even clearer via an executive order that will declassify the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“That’s a big one, huh? A lot of people have been waiting for this for years, for decades. And everything will be revealed,” Trump said as he signed the order. He then passed his pen to a bystander and added, “Give that to RFK Jr.”

Sara Gonzales and contributors Matthew Marsden and Jaco Booyens dive into this breaking story.

“Promises made, promises kept,” says Sara, adding that this move is meant to “show the public that the American government has been working against the American people for a very, very long time.”

And Trump, as a victim of our weaponized government, is the perfect person to usher in this era of transparency.

“He's going to be in the top three presidents of all time if he keeps going like this,” says Marsden. “He's [untangling] this mess that has just festered and festered and gone on and on and on for years and years and years, and I'm here for it.”

Marsden adds that as horrible as the Biden regime was, Trump’s miraculous return to the White House “would never have happened” without “those four years of corruption.”

“It had to be that way for America to reset. It's like a re-founding that we're going through right now,” he says.

Sara is hoping that these declassifications won’t stop and that the public will finally get answers about Trump’s own near assassination.

“Let's go through all of those files, let's comb through what they know that they're not telling us because we know so very little about this man, this loner, this guy that kept to himself that just so happened to elude all of these Secret Service agents and local police,” she says.

“How did he get on the roof? He came through the metal detectors with a rangefinder? ... Why weren’t the Secret Service agents on the roof? ... Why wasn’t this in the perimeter of security in the first place?” she asks.

“There were so many things that didn’t add up, and you gotta believe that part of the reason Donald Trump is so hellbent on this is because it was only by the grace of God that he turned his head and didn’t end up like JFK.”

“Let’s not wait 30-40 years to learn” what happened, says Booyens. “Let’s learn that now.”

The panel agrees, however, that there’s a lot more that needs to be declassified in the coming days. From Benghazi to 9/11 to the Epstein list, the American people deserve to know the truth.

“Let's just go all the way and let that scalpel cut so clean and let the cookie crumble where it crumbles. If that means presidents fall, let them fall,” says Booyens.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

