VAIDS no longer a myth? Yale study unmasks dangers of the vaccine

Unfortunately, for those who took the COVID vaccine, Americans who were skeptical of the shot are now being vindicated.

A new Yale study reveals that many of those who listened to the vaccine mandate are still suffering side effects as a result. And while Big Pharma is afraid to say it, the vaccines might be giving people something called Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency.

“I was like the OG conspiracy theorist,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “I was only reading scientific documentation, but you were not allowed to read any scientific documentation if it was not from Anthony Fauci.”

“I got the whole BlazeTV YouTube channel demonetized for like 30 days because I literally read a study that made them look bad, not the Blaze of course, but the science,” she adds.

According to the new Yale study, when the researchers measured levels of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, they found “that some individuals with PVS, even those without evidence for infection, had higher levels of spike protein than controls.”

“Some participants with PVS had detectable levels more than 700 days after their last vaccination,” the study reported.

PVS stands for “post-vaccination syndrome.”

“Post-vaccination syndrome participants exhibited differences in immune profile including reduced circulating memory and effector CD4 T cells, so the T cells are getting exhausted,” Gonzales explains.

“That’s AIDS, basically,” Gonzales’ husband, Stephen Smith, comments.

“So it turns out that there is VAIDS,” Gonzales says. “But hold on, don’t worry, because Yale did make sure to say at the very top of their study that COVID-19 vaccines have been instrumental in reducing the impact of the pandemic, preventing severe illness and death, and they appear to protect against long COVID.”

“I mean, you might develop long COVID after you get the vaccine, but hey, still, don’t worry,” she adds.

