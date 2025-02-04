Watch Bernie Sanders melt down when RFK Jr. calls out Big Pharma campaign donations

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walked into his second Senate confirmation hearing, he brought a new weapon with him: exposing the hypocrisy.

In the first go-around, several Democrat senators, including Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) , raked him across the coals for having a conflict of interest. Both were concerned about the profits he has already made and could potentially make as secretary of HHS from exposing the medical-industrial complex. That wouldn’t be ethical, they chided.

Of course, both of these senators received large campaign donations from Big Pharma. But Kennedy never mentioned this convenient information. Maybe because he was constantly being interrupted and was too busy trying to debunk the lies told about him.

But that changed in round two.

Sara Gonzales plays the clip of when Kennedy exposed Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for receiving $1.5 million in donations from the health care industry during his second hearing.

“By the way, Bernie, the problem of corruption is not just in the federal agencies. It’s in Congress, too. Almost all the members of this panel, including yourself, are accepting millions of dollars from the pharmaceutical industry,” he said.

“No, no, no, no, no!” Sanders reacted, wagging his finger.

“I got millions and millions of contributions. They did not come from the executives, not one nickel of PAC money from the pharmaceutical industry. They came from workers,” he added, turning redder by the second.

“In 2020, you were the single largest receiver of pharmaceutical money … $1.5 million,” Kennedy reiterated.

“Because I had small contributions from workers all over this country! Workers! Not a nickel from corporate PACs!” Sanders shouted before trying to rapidly change the subject.

“Guilty conscience got you, Bern?” laughs Sara.

“Can we just get rid of lobbyists?” pleads BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden.

Sara agrees that lobbyists need to go but knows it’ll never happen. “They will never agree to that” because “you’re not going to bite the hand that feeds you.”

Jaco Booyens adds that they will never agree to ban lobbyists for the same reason they will never vote to enact term limits: Both would be career suicide.

So much for being public servants.

