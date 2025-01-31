Sens. Wyden & Warren slam RFK Jr. for conflicts of interest, but campaign donor records SCREAM hypocrisy

In Wednesday's heated confirmation hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who’s poised to fill the role of health and human services secretary, was attacked repeatedly by Democrat senators who hurled accusations at him, cherry-picked from his books and podcast interviews, asked him loaded questions, and interrupted him every time he tried to speak.

It was clear that their aim was to villainize Kennedy as a money-grubbing conspiracy theorist with a conflict of interest.

One of the worst offenders was Democrat Senator Ron Wyden (Ore.), who accused Kennedy of prioritizing money above Americans’ health.

“Mr. Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has made it his life's work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids lifesaving vaccines. It has been lucrative for him and put him on the verge of immense power. This is the profile of someone who chases money and influence wherever they lead, even if that may mean the tragic deaths of children,” he said.

Hmmm … it almost sounds like he’s protecting Big Pharma.

Which, of course, is exactly what he’s doing. One look at his campaign donors tells you all you need to know.

Sara Gonzales brings the receipts.

“$1.5 million [in donations] from the health care industry,” she says, reading from campaign donation records.

Some of the donors include Molina Healthcare, a “vaccine manufacturer,” “Quest Diagnostics lab testing,” who only gets richer the sicker you get,” says Sara, and “Novo Nordisk,” which is in the “diabetes” branch of health care.

“Yes, Senator Wyden, let's talk about conflicts of interest. Let's talk about placing money over the health and safety of our children,” she condemns.

By no means was Senator Wyden the only reprobate on the panel, though. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was arguably even worse.

In her first line of questioning, Warren asked Kennedy if he would vow not to take money from any company in the medical industry for at least four years following his role at HHS. Kennedy agreed without pushback and even laughed that drug companies would never give him money anyway.

However, in her next line of questioning, Warren took a dramatic turn.

“I want to know if you will commit right now that not only will you not go to work for drug companies, you won't go to work suing the drug companies and taking your rake out of that while you're a secretary and for four years after,” she said, leading to a heated exchange with Kennedy, during which he accused her of trying to get him to agree to not sue vaccine companies.

Why would Warren want to prevent Kennedy from suing Big Pharma?

Again, campaign donation records paint a clear picture.

“She takes $748,158 donor dollars from the health care industry … almost $126,000 from pharmaceuticals, $108,000 from hospitals, and she has also accepted a donation from Beverly Sackler,” who is the matriarch of Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin.

“But she wants to talk to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about any potential conflicts of interest?” asks Sara.

“These people are disgusting. They act like they care about the health and safety of not only American children but Americans everywhere, and meanwhile, they are profiting off of these pharmaceutical companies.”

To see the campaign donation receipts from other senators who accused Kennedy of having a conflict of interest, watch the clip above.

