‘We’re not men’: Man pretending to be a woman loses it on camera

When the Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this month regarding whether or not laws from Idaho and West Virginia banning transgender athletes from competing on teams aligning with their gender identity are constitutional, many interesting characters showed up outside to protest.

And one of them crashed out while being interviewed by a conservative reporter.

“I think the problem arises when we have females that don’t want to play sports against males, and after their objection, the males are still put on the team anyway,” the reporter said.

“We’re not men. We’re not males,” the man, who calls himself a woman, responded.

“You guys separate sex and gender, don’t you?” the reporter asked.

“Yes, of course,” the man responded.

“So, then you have to acknowledge that you’re male —” she began to answer, before he cut her off to yell, “No! I will never acknowledge that! Never put those words in my mouth!”

“Never put it in my mouth,” he continued.

“I’m putting it in my mouth,” she responded.

“Take it out!” he yelled back, completely deranged. “I am not male.”

“Can I ask you what makes you a woman?” the reporter asked.

“My mind. Even implying that I’m male is an insult, and it spits in my face and that of every other trans person in this place,” the man continued.

When the reporter then addressed the man’s wife, saying her husband was being aggressive and using the pronoun “he” to describe him, the man yelled, “She.”

“You can’t just put lipstick on a pig,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“No one’s fooled, sir. You’re still a dude. You’ll always be a dude. Deal with it, and get some therapy while you’re at it,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.