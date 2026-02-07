Yes, even Minecraft has gone woke

No matter how innocent a video game may seem, there’s usually some political agenda hidden for your kids to find — and Minecraft is no different.

“Minecraft just announced ‘Lessons in Good Trouble’ ... DLC downloadable content for Black History Month,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains. “And so they said that they wanted to inspire their young players to change the world.”

In a post on X, the company wrote, “Want to change the world IRL? Start in Minecraft. In the free Good Trouble DLC, explore global civil rights movements, meet change-makers, and learn how to stand up, speak out, and build a better world.”

“You just don’t have to inject politics. Like, I’m not asking for my player to wear a MAGA hat. I’m just saying, like, can we just have one escape for our kids that is not taken over by left-wing indoctrinators? Can we just have one outlet?” Gonzales asks.

In the trailer for the game, Minecraft shows players walking with civil rights leaders like Rosa Parks and holding up protest signs.

The Good Trouble game has eight lessons that include India’s independence movement, U.S. civil rights, women’s suffrage, Black Lives Matter, South Africa and apartheid, working toward quality education for girls, understanding the identity of Martin Luther King Jr., and a lesson called “The I in Identity.”

“The I in Identity” includes key terms like race, ethnicity, gender, and social construct.

“Remember they said it’s free actually. They knew no one’s going to pay for this s**t, it’s not actually something we care to make money off of. We’re just trying to indoctrinate them,” Gonzales says.

And it’s not just Minecraft.

“Roblox is terrible. Don’t let your kids on it ... they’re doing it within the game ... they are now having virtual anti-ICE protests in Roblox,” Gonzales says, pointing out that last summer, Roblox was heavily pushing protests where the protesters were carrying Mexican flags.

“You can’t teach your kid patriotism anymore. You got to teach them how to riot in the streets,” she adds.

