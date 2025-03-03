Zelenskyy encounters an unfamiliarly cold White House

The media is buzzing after President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance firmly addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the White House.

Zelenskyy arrived to negotiate a potential agreement concerning rare-earth minerals with the United States. However, the discussion began with Trump commenting that Zelenskyy was “all dressed up today,” before it escalated into a fiery exchange.

“I don’t have to tell you what Zelenskyy was wearing; you already know, because it’s the same thing that he wears every other time. Just black. A black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black boots, work boots,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“We’ve only paid you how many billions of dollars? Thanks for dressing up for us,” she continues.

But his theatrical wartime outfit wasn’t the main issue the media has been focused on.

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance said.

“With respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

“Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” he continued.

Zelenskyy began to interrupt, asking Vance if he’d “ever been to Ukraine” that he can say what problems the country has.

“I’ve actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens is you bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President. Do you disagree that you’ve had problems bringing people into your military?” Vance asked.

“Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” Vance continued.

When Zelenskyy went on to claim that the United States would feel what Ukraine is feeling eventually, Trump himself jumped in.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem,” the president responded, before the argument got even more heated.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I can’t believe that they just did that in front of the cameras,” Gonzales comments. “They tag-teamed him in front of the cameras so that all of America could see we’re done with this. This really is America First.”

