A movement or a moment: The power behind the 'normie' response to Charlie Kirk

The murder of Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska by a man wielding nothing but a knife is a story that “Steve Deace Show” executive producer Aaron McIntire believes “broke containment” — leading to the mass show of respect that followed for Charlie Kirk.

“The left couldn’t wait to get off of that story,” he says. “Well, we got off of that story with the bullet through the neck of the most prominent conservative influencer and voice in this country. And that story could not be contained either.”

Human beings, McIntire explains, are not “wired to see what we saw multiple times last week.”

“Now I just think because of everything that we saw last week that penetrated the normie water table to the extent that it did … those people are either going to side with us or they’re going to say nothing at all and not push against us,” he says.

“And I’ll just say this. I would bet my house; I would bet Matt’s house without his permission, Steve’s house without his permission, Todd’s house without his permission. I would bet all of our houses that this is a movement,” he adds.

While some might believe the response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination is purely “an emotional moment,” McIntire truly believes it is not.

And BlazeTV host Steve Deace agrees, chiming in, “Well said.”

But Deace believes the right does need to keep the momentum going, as well as watch out for what could derail it, in order to keep the movement strong.

“The number-one thing the right needs to do, is, after Charlie is laid to rest, not destroy itself over Israel and the Jews and anti-Semitism. And I think there are some people that are going to try to take advantage of not having someone of Charlie’s intelligence and the magnitude of his platform that could play a buffer between these two sides and maybe try to exacerbate this debate to an existential level,” Deace explains.

“And so I think that we need to make sure we don’t immediately come out of this with all this unity and momentum and then immediately step on a rake and destroy one another with this,” he says. “It’ll be a generational mistake.”

