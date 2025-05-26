BOMBSHELL: Senator PROVES Biden administration’s loyalty to pharma

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) dropped a bombshell report about the Biden administration’s knowledge of the COVID-19 vaccine side effects — and what officials didn’t do to fix the problem.

“After facing four years of the Biden administration’s efforts to undermine the public’s access to information, my oversight work, I immediately issued a subpoena to HHS when I became chairman of this committee,” Johnson said.

“The subpoena records I’m releasing today, which are discussed in the interim report, do not contain FOIA redactions and will finally provide the public a more complete understanding of the Biden administration’s awareness of the risks of myocarditis following COVID-19 injection,” he continued.

According to his records, Israeli health officials notified the CDC on February 28, 2021, of “large reports of myocarditis particularly in young people following the administration of the Pfizer vaccine.”

Then, on April 12, 2021, a DOD consultant raised concerns to the CDC and FDA officials about their “ability to monitor and track cardiac-related adverse events.” Around the same time, Johnson reported that “CDC officials discussed safety signals for myocarditis” with mRNA vaccines based on DOD and Israeli data.

The response from the government was to do nothing.

“By the end of April 2021, just four months into COVID injection, Vaers was already reporting 2,926 deaths worldwide within 30 days of injection, with 46% of those deaths occurring on day zero, one, or two following injection,” Johnson explained.

Johnson went on to explain that he was being censored when he attempted to talk about it, and when he finally had a meeting with the head of the NIH, Dr. Francis Collins, he asked about the deaths.

Collins reportedly admitted that six deaths were caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but then told Johnson of the other few thousand, “Senator, people die.”

BlazeTV host Steve Deace is horrified.

“If you were given complete choice and autonomy in this transaction,” Deace says, “you could just look at it that way and say, ‘Well, hey, I’m in a high-risk group for COVID, 92% chance, and within that, I won’t have any adverse event.’ Then you can look at the individual strata and say, ‘Well, how many people died, how many people were hospitalized, how many people had a debilitating condition that has continued on?’”

“But were we treated that way? Were we treated as individuals so we can make such decisions and calculations?” Deace asks, answering, “We were not treated that way. We were treated like numbers.”

