Should TULSI GABBARD be Trump’s VP pick?

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate turned independent Tulsi Gabbard has her eyes set on a big new gig: joining Donald Trump’s ticket as vice president.

Gabbard previously ran as a Democrat but left the party in 2022.

“I’m ready because I know what is at stake, in a deep and visceral way in this election. I’m not on a ballot, I could be home right now in Hawaii and surfing and kicking back, relaxing,” Gabbard told Dave Rubin.

“I won’t be home until after this election is done because I know what’s at stake. And if that call came, I would say yes, and I’d be honored to serve my country in that way,” she continued.

Steve Deace believes Gabbard will get her wish, but he isn’t exactly pleased.

“My prediction is he’s going to pick Tulsi Gabbard for his running mate. Given the kind of campaign trajectory he is running, where he’s running a very Romney-esque campaign,” Deace says, adding that Trump is taking his base for granted by moving to the left on big issues.

“It’s in line with that. She’s in line with his hiring patterns. Strong and very attractive woman, she lines up. That’s why I’m predicting it,” he continues.

