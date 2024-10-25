Electoral environment bodes well for Republicans — but one nefarious F-word still lurks in the background

The Kamala Harris campaign has two pillars holding it up: “baby killing” and the narrative “[Trump] is literally Hitler.”

“They don’t have anything else to run on,” says Steve Deace.

According to Gallup’s most recent favorability polling , it would seem as if the Democrats’ two pillars are beginning to crumble.

Currently, Trump’s total favorable rating sits at a 50, while Harris’ sits at a 48. However, those numbers are reversed on the unfavorable scale. Harris’ total unfavorable rating is 50, while Trump’s is 48.

While this certainly is a positive sign for Republicans, Steve says we can’t forget about the thing that’s “lurking there in the background.”

It’s the F-word we all dread: fraud.

Steve points to Maricopa County, Arizona, saying, "'I don't know, guys, it might take us a couple weeks [to count the votes]”’ as an example of a glaring sign of impending fraudulent activity.

“In fairness to them, given how Trump is surging in the polls right now, they don't have any clue how many votes they're going to actually need, so it may take them longer to conjure them up. I'm sorry — to count them. Count. Wrong C-word,” Steve jests.

While Steve is being humorous, "what lingers underneath the surface" is the gnawing fear that Trump will win and still not see the Oval Office — especially considering that there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence that that's exactly what happened in the 2020 election.

“Nothing substantive was done about it for the last four years. Lots of people built massive engagement farms, wringing their hands about it. ... Lots of money was raised to stop the stealing from happening,” but “no Krakens were ever released,” he sighs. “The polling is still close enough perceptively that you could justify stealing it if you wanted to try.”

While “the margin of cheating is definitely lower than it was a few weeks ago ... we're not outside of it yet by any means,” warns Steve.

To hear more of his election forecasting, watch the episode above.

