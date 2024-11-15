Here’s what we do about the allegations against Matt Gaetz

Every single one of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks has been followed by immediate wailing and gnashing of teeth on the left, but the award for the most controversial pick goes to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is nominated to the role of attorney general.

Steve Deace, however, is “here for it” — not just for the appointment of Gaetz but for the full panel Trump has chosen to be in his administration and their collective mentality to “[bring] this whole thing down.”

“This is Hulk smash,” says Deace in reference to Trump’s appointees.

However, “this Cabinet appointment of Gaetz is the biggest middle-finger appointment in the history of the U.S. presidency,” he says.

While Steve isn’t sure if Gaetz is “a righteous person,” as “there are serious [sex trafficking] allegations against [him],” he also knows that this DOJ has no qualms about “indicting Republicans or conservatives,” especially the anti-establishment type.

If the allegations against Gaetz, who is undeniably a firebrand, are true, why hasn’t he been indicted already?

Steve says that there are two possibilities here: One, “this Department of Justice knowingly allowed a creeper to sit in a congressional seat for the last few years.” Or two, “they don’t have the goods, and they’re smearing [Gaetz].”

However, Steve says there’s “a way we get clarity.”

“Let’s have a confirmation hearing. … Why don’t we just call witnesses, [Gaetz] calls his, people testify, and let’s find out?” he proposes.

Some may think that a hearing is impossible now that Gaetz has resigned his congressional seat and Congress no longer has jurisdiction over him, but Steve says the investigators can “still release their report.”

“Are you guys just sick of being told stuff but never being shown stuff?” Steve asks in frustration. “I sure as hell am.”

