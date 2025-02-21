Latest DISTURBING COVID vaccine data reveals just how much work RFK Jr. has to do

Recent reports from a team of immunologists at Yale University indicate that some COVID jab patients experienced “immune system exhaustion and prolonged spike protein production.”

What does that mean?

In the words of journalist Alex Berenson, who’s been reporting on these latest scientific findings, it means “bad news. Very bad.”

Steve Deace dives into the latest findings.

According to the study, some patients who received the vaccine developed AIDS — acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

“The word 'acquired' there is key,” says Steve. “What the Yale study finds is that people who did not previously demonstrate these sorts of immune deficiencies began demonstrating them with prolonged exposure.”

Further, “they have no idea how long the spike protein stays in your system,” Steve explains, adding that the “experts” lied about this from the get-go when they told everyone “it stays in your arm.”

Back in 2021 when the mandates began, Steve warned his audience that taking the jab was Russian roulette. Four years later, the science agrees.

Actually, the science has agreed for the last several years, but instead of admitting that the vaccine had adverse side effects, some officials pitched “long COVID” — health problems that persist or develop after someone has COVID-19.

This Yale study, however, is “the first time that a high official study is attributing it uniquely now to the jab,” says Steve.

“RFK Jr. has got to take these shots off the market.”

“I don't know what all pomp and circumstance and I-dotting and T-crossing is required for such a thing to occur, but as soon as such a thing can occur, it needs to happen,” says Steve.

