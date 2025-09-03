As news of the beloved old country store Cracker Barrel’s “woke” makeover went viral, Americans across the country voiced their disappointment — and even President Donald Trump weighed in.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social .

“Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck!”

Despite the obvious backlash, Cracker Barrel’s new CEO doesn’t seem to notice.

“Honestly, the feedback’s been overwhelmingly positive, that people like what we’re doing,” the CEO said on ABC News.

“I’m sorry,” BlazeTV host Jill Savage tells BlazeTV host Steve Deace on the “Steve Deace Show.” “You don’t have to be, like, a genius. You had to be online for about three minutes and you would know that people were making fun of this rollout on both sides of the aisle.”

Savage believes the new design choice reflects a larger agenda for a “soulless America.”

“They want, like, fashion trends that absolutely everybody follows and doing things that everybody else does. And that, to me, is the Soviet trend,” she explains.

“They’re trying to put this into a box that’s just like everything else. Don’t be exceptional. Don’t be yourselves. Don’t be unique. Just be like everything else,” she adds.

“So conformity over ingenuity is what you see,” Deace comments.

“Yep, absolutely,” Savage adds.

