Superman surprises at the White House: Steve Deace’s epic chat with Dean Cain

Earlier this week, Steve Deace was in Washington, D.C., at the White House to commemorate President Trump’s first 100 days in office . During his visit, he interviewed a number of key insiders, including Ronald Vitiello, Customs and Border Protection senior adviser; Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency; and Kaelan Dorr, White House deputy communications director.

However, there was another interview he did that wasn’t in the books.

“When you're having lunch in the White House mess hall, you never know who you're going to run into,” says Steve.

Like Superman, for example.

“Being the Superman slappy that I am, I had to carve out time for Dean Cain,” says Steve.

“Why are you here — other than, you know, the future of the country is at stake?” he asked candidly.

Cain explained that he was in D.C. for a film he’s working on called “End the Wait,” which raises awareness about the need for kidney donors.

“We want to partner somehow with the government to say, ‘You can save thousands upon thousands of lives,'" he told Steve.

On the subject of films, Steve then brought up the latest movie he saw, “The Accountant 2,” starring Ben Affleck.

“Here's the plot of the movie: They are cracking a human trafficking ring of a network of drug runners and corporations who claim they really care about illegal aliens but are really just using them for human traffickers and to smuggle drugs into the country,” he explained. “At the end of it, I looked at my wife, and I said, ‘That is not a script that would have been filmed 10 years ago.’"

“There has been some major vibe shift here. Do you sense it as well?” he asked.

“Oh, tremendously!” was Cain’s answer.

“Gavin O'Connor, who directed that, is a friend of mine, a great director, and he's got a good edge to him. It feels like a real truth that's going on. Yeah, the vibes shift is clear,” he added.

He went on to list several of the factors playing into the cultural shift, including “Elon purchasing X and reviving free speech," the exposing of “the prior administration and things they were doing,” and real talk with “podcasters like Joe Rogan.”

“People are waking up,” Cain continued. “They don't control the media anymore, so the real messages are getting out.”

To hear more of Steve and Dean Cain’s conversation, watch the episode above.

