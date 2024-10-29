Targeting citizens for their beliefs: The SHOCKING truth about government weaponization

Weaponization of the government’s power against its opponents and even its own citizens has been steadily growing worse and for a reason.

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend is well aware as to why that is.

“To set the foundation for it, you have to go back to Barack Obama assuming office in 2009. So, a Kamala Harris presidency would mean 20 years. That’s an entire government career, a full generation of hiring that has gone across every single agency,” Friend tells Steve Deace of “The Steve Deace Show.”

“Now you have 20 years of ideologies,” he continues, adding, “and that’s how you’re getting things like McDonald's the other day, who had one franchise allow him to do one photo opportunity and then we had an E. coli breakout, CDC all over that one, and then the United States senators accusing them of price gouging and driving the stock share price down.”





Not only did the government jump at the chance to punish McDonald’s for allowing a photo op with a political opponent, but citizens across the country have fallen victim to the FACE Act.

“In the Biden administration, it’s been applied more than any other presidential administration in history,” Friend explains. “92% application towards pro-lifers, not people who were subject to fire bombings at their crisis pregnancy centers.”

“People do not know exactly the powers that are at their fingertips,” Friend continues. “They have the ability to have an assessment from the Patriot Act, which means that they can open up an investigation on any American for an articulable purpose. Don’t need probable cause of a crime.”

Deace is rightfully disturbed.

“In other words, you’re describing investigations in search of crimes. Not criminal investigations, but investigations in search of crimes. That’s what you’re describing,” Deace says.

“Find me a man, and I’ll show you the crime,” Friend agrees.

