‘The natural order’: Why Christian conservatives are turning AGAINST Big Pharma and Big Ag

Zach Lahn’s upset victory in Iowa's GOP gubernatorial primary has BlazeTV host Steve Deace asking whether or not the MAHA movement is becoming the foundation of a new conservative coalition.

“Iowa has the fastest-growing cancer rate in the world. We all know something is terribly wrong. But too many politicians from Washington, D.C., to Des Moines have had their heads stuck in the sand while Big Ag and Big Pharma printed money,” Lahn said in a campaign speech.

“Zach also ran on a really based immigration message — some of the most aggressive immigration messaging I’ve ever seen on Iowa airwaves,” Deace comments.

“The messaging that he combined there essentially mobilized evangelicals or Christian conservatives — in Iowa, most of those would be evangelicals — with the MAHA language that you saw … in his speech,” he continues. “So is this an omen or an outlier? Is this the grassroots coalition of the future?”

“I obviously hope so,” co-host Todd Erzen says.

Author Jon Harris points out that he sees this attitude everywhere now, especially in his own home.

“I think on the grassroots level, this is happening quite a bit. So my own wife has basically gotten all the plastic out of our kitchen. My brother was the first one to do a home birth in the family — it was actually during 2020 — and didn’t want to do any vaccines,” he explains.

“I thought that was kind of crazy at the time — that that didn’t make a lot of sense. What if there’s a complication? Don’t you need a hospital nearby?” Harris recalls.

“Well, my daughter was born, and we did the same thing that he did, and we’re very happy with it. And I never thought I’d be in a doula’s office with a bunch of hippies talking about how to bring a baby into the world. I thought that was the doctor’s job,” he says.

Harris believes the reason for this is that there are “a lot of Christians are also more connected to the natural order of things.”

“And fundamentally, MAHA, I think, is a conservative move in a way, because what they’re saying is we don’t trust the government to regulate these things. We need to have personal responsibility over our lives. And the reason is because God created this world,” he explains.

“There’s a design that we’re supposed to function by. And so if we go back to the ways our bodies should function and the nutrients that they actually need, then I think that’s a conservative move — that’s a Christian move on a fundamental level,” he continues. And at least it’s an on-ramp to those things.”

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