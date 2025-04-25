Vaccine mandates ‘unlawful’: Pete Hegseth rights Joe Biden’s wrongs

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has taken it upon himself to right the wrongs of the Biden administration, which unlawfully kicked service members out of the military after they refused to shoot themselves up with the COVID jab.

“We all know that the previous administration issued unlawful orders on mandatory vaccines, on an experimental vaccine — COVID-19. You know it. We know it. We’re doing everything we can, as quickly as we can, to reinstate those who were affected by that policy,” Hegseth said in a statement.

“It hasn’t been perfect, and we know that. We’re having an ongoing conversation with you to get it right, working with the White House as well. We want anyone impacted by that vaccine mandate back into the military. People of conscience, warriors of conscience — back in our formations,” he continued.

Hegseth then announced that he signed a memorandum that directs the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness to “provide additional guidance to the boards that are reviewing these cases concerning the review of requests from service members and former service members adversely impacted by COVID-19 vaccine mandate.”

“The guidance also will facilitate the removal of adverse actions on service members solely for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, including discharge upgrades and less than fully honorable discharges for individuals separated for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine,” Hegseth explained.

Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” is thrilled that Hegseth is declaring the mandate unlawful and getting those brave enough to refuse it back into the military.

“I want to say thank you to Pete Hegseth, man,” Deace says. “The key phrase for people, that you need to understand why it’s key, that Pete Hegseth said, ‘This was an unlawful order.’”

“Him saying that, and saying it on the record,” he continues, “that is essentially the secretary of defense saying, ‘I am tired of working through bureaucratic channels, and I’ve got too much to handle,' because what these bureaucrats do is take every one of these 8,000 service members and little by little try to bog them down and prove that the devil is in the details.”

“This is him testifying as a witness in any form of a proceeding, or in any filing, in court on behalf of those 8,000-plus military members. That’s why that is so key and vital,” he adds.

