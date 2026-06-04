Will the Henry Nowak scandal finally ‘light the powder keg' in Britain?

On June 1, Vickrum Digwa — the British-born Sikh man from Southampton who stabbed and killed 18-year-old British university student Henry Nowak over false claims of racism in December 2025 — was sentenced to life in prison.

The day following Digwa’s sentencing, released bodycam footage from the incident sparked a furious national uproar.

The footage captured police handcuffing and treating the dying Nowak as the aggressor based on Digwa’s false racism claim, while he repeatedly pleaded, “I’ve been stabbed,” and “I can’t breathe” — fueling widespread anger over perceived two-tier policing and racial bias in how officers responded. A particularly chilling image from the footage showing Nowak’s pale, bloodless hand in handcuffs has gone viral.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace wonders if this horrific case will finally “light the powder keg in the U.K.”

While Deace believes the outrage over the Nowak case has revitalized Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage, making him sound like his stronger, more outspoken "Brexit-era" self again, he fears that the U.K. still lacks a strong enough political party or movement to actually ignite change — especially given the enormity of the task ahead.

“History shows Islamists don't ever just peacefully hand over cultures,” he says, speculating that to successfully uproot Islam from British culture will take far more than the current “embers of resistance.”

Co-host Todd Erzen is even less hopeful. “I don't think this is going to wake anybody up. Nobody wants to be awake. That's the thing. They want to be comfortably numb there,” he says.

Aaron McIntire agrees, noting that more Brits would likely riot over Arsenal’s Champions League loss to PSG than over Nowak’s treatment and the broader erosion of British culture by mass immigration.

“The Christian worldview does not allow for nihilism, does not allow for black pilling, but I'm just trying to analyze this realistically,” he admits. “What would you point to to say that there is an appetite?”

The only leverage the U.K. has left, says Deace, is “the zero option” — the ultimate escalation of no-limits force.

But even this method isn’t foolproof.

“Sometimes against jihadists, you don't even have that because now they're just like, ‘You know what’s on the other end of zero option? Forty vestal virgins and a law in eternity,'” he says.

Even still, he believes zero option remains the only hope of change.

To hear more of the panel’s discussion, watch the episode above.

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