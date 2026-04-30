‘A child wouldn’t make that mistake’: Dave Landau BLASTS Ilhan Omar’s World War ‘Eleven’ slip

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has long been known for her defense of Somalian immigrants and intense hatred of the Trump administration — but that’s all about to change, as BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere has crowned her with a new title.

“When you think of who the dumbest congressman in America is, or congresslady, you come up with a bunch of different names. I think AOC would be sort of near the top of that list for a lot of people,” Stu tells co-host Dave Landau on “Stu and Dave Do America.”

“Another one you might put in that list is Ilhan Omar,” Stu says, noting that conservatives mostly take issue with her ideology, but not necessarily her stupidity.

However, that was before a clip of Omar discussing World War II resurfaced.

“The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked, it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War 11,” Omar said in the clip, using the number “eleven” instead of “two.”

“How can that be real?” Stu asks, shocked.

“I think most people often think that there are more world wars than ‘Police Academy’ movies,” Landau jokes, adding, “She could just be thinking of ‘The Fast and the Furious.’”

Landau also points out that as a congresswoman, she should know that there were two world wars, but she doesn’t because “she doesn’t care enough about America to actually know that.”

“No one makes that mistake. A child wouldn’t make that mistake,” he adds.

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