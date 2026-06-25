Liberal blogger faces 180 days in jail for allegedly sending sexually explicit Shrek image to state senator

Once again, a left-wing radical has gone to unhinged lengths to prove his hatred for conservatives.

On May 6, Ohio leftist blogger Donald “D.J.” Byrnes allegedly texted state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) a picture of a nude Shrek “pleasuring himself” following Cirino’s public announcement that he was withdrawing from the race for Ohio Senate president.

In addition to the digitally altered image, Byrnes allegedly sent a message that read: “Good to see you finally made your final humiliation public, young Mussolini!”

According to reports, Byrnes later posted on Bluesky, “Jerry Cirino has seen Shrek’s dong,” with a screenshot of the text.

On June 1, Byrnes was arrested on a misdemeanor telecommunications harassment warrant after Cirino complained about the lewd text. He spent roughly 23 hours in jail before release and now faces up to 180 days in jail plus a fine if convicted.

BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau broke down the absurd incident on their show "Stu and Dave Do America."

Dave notes Byrnes’ failed political career. Before writing confrontational progressive blog posts became his full-time endeavor, he ran as a Democrat for the Ohio House of Representatives in District 80 in the 2018 general election and lost badly to a Republican.

“He wanted to be a lawmaker, but he didn't consider this might be illegal,” Dave chuckles.

Stu then reads Cirino’s response to Byrnes’ explicit text message: “I don’t know who this is, but I am certain you’re a moron.”

“I like that response,” he laughs.

Dave agrees with Cirino’s “moron” insult, emphasizing the stupidity of sending a pornographic image from your personal phone number.

“Just by watching ‘Breaking Bad’ that came out in '08, I can tell you there's burner phones,” he laughs. “And you used your phone.”

“I mean, it's almost like he wanted him to know who it was,” adds Stu. “He wanted to say, like, ‘I'm dancing on your grave,’ or whatever the equivalent of Shrek's penis would be in that analogy.”

Byrnes, he notes, only had to pay “$350” to get out of jail — just 10% of his $3,500 bail.

“I feel like $350 is more than they've ever made as a writer,” Dave quips.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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