Chris Hansen is NOT a fan of new Robert Pattinson film 'Primetime'

Chris Hansen built his career confronting alleged child predators — adults who had agreed to meet up with children — but Hollywood is telling his story from a different angle.

An angle where, apparently, he’s the predator.

In “Primetime,” Robert Pattinson portrays the longtime "To Catch a Predator" host in a fictionalized take on Hansen’s career.

BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau are less than impressed with the film’s spin, especially considering Hollywood doesn’t hold any moral high ground when it comes to predatory behavior.

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“It’s odd because Hollywood’s like, you know, we’re the industry falling apart because we’re, you know, the industry that’s been accused of pedophilia and grooming. So what we should do is make a movie about Chris Hansen where the pedophiles are the good guys,” Dave says.

“This is what fascinates me more than anything else,” Stu agrees, “because of course we live in the country that would … make the guy getting the pedophiles arrested into the bad guy."

Dave notes that having met Hansen twice himself, he found him to be a “genuinely good dude” who “actually cares about his work.”

Hansen isn’t a fan of the film either, explaining in an interview that even though he is not “the most objective reviewer ... since A24 made it without [his] consult or consideration, and they use [his] name, image, and likeness,” that the film is “pure fiction.”

“They mix in some reality here and there. At the end of the day, I wasn’t blown away by it either way. It’s a movie, and I’ll continue to do the work I do, and people can watch this movie and make up their own minds,” he added.

A Washington Post article also addresses the new film’s spin on Hansen’s career, titled “A new movie asks whether Chris Hansen is the predator. He’s sure of his answer.”

“‘No’ is his answer,” Stu laughs. “Quite obviously ‘no’ is the correct answer. It’s easy to detect because he was the people putting predators into prison.”

“Yes, that’s how you know he wasn’t the predator,” Dave agrees.

“The pitch on him being the bad guy, by the way, is all he cared about was ratings and he was exposing these losers and their weird sexual things to the masses for his own publicity and ruining their lives, which, at some level, parts of that storyline are true,” Stu says.

“I’m sure he cared about ratings, as every television person does,” he continues. “I’m sure he was trying to advance his career and make the show popular.”

"But … just because you’re a loser and just because, you know, you have a weird sexual thing does not make it OK to act on that with kids,” he adds.

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