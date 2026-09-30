Woman shoots masked male dead after he allegedly broke into her Philly apartment before sunrise. Then cops remove his mask.

Philadelphia police said a masked male allegedly broke into a woman's apartment before sunrise Wednesday — but she was armed with a gun and opened fire.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Castor Avenue in the city's Frankford section just after 5 a.m. for a shooting, WPVI-TV reported.

'It appears this individual broke the window and was able to reach in and open the door and then entered this woman's apartment and that's when the shot — or shots — were fired.'

The woman in her 20s told police she heard someone breaking windows to the apartment and encountered the man inside, the station said.

The problem for the alleged intruder? The woman had a gun.

Arriving officers found in the apartment's bedroom an unresponsive 29-year-old man who had been shot in the head, the station said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police added to WPVI.

"It appears this individual broke the window and was able to reach in and open the door and then entered this woman's apartment and that's when the shot — or shots — were fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department told WPVI.

The station showed an image of a broken window in the rear of the second-floor apartment, through which the intruder reportedly placed his hand and then unlocked the apartment's rear door.

Police told the station it didn't appear the male had any weapons on him.

Investigators told WPVI that once they removed the mask from the male, the woman recognized him, telling police they had a prior relationship, although the nature of the relationship is unclear.

Officials told the station the woman is cooperating with police and has turned over a semi-automatic handgun to officers.

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Homicide detectives are interviewing the woman, and police also are reviewing surveillance video from near the scene, WPVI added.

A woman the station interviewed after the shooting said, "I feel anybody should defend themselves if they think they're in harm's way."

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