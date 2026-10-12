Does Michigan have a serial killer? Lansing police chief says five trail deaths may be connected.

Police in Lansing, Michigan, are investigating whether the deaths of five men along the Lansing River Trail over roughly the past year may be connected . They have not ruled out the possibility of a serial killer.

All victims were white homeless males between the ages of 22 and 70 who died within the same mile stretch of the 20-mile trail. Four of the five cases involved apparent blunt-force trauma to the face or head, with no weapon recovered. Several of the victims were found under or near bridges, and police believe the attacks likely happened overnight or in the early morning while the men were lying down or sleeping.

BlazeTV hosts Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau discussed Lansing’s predicament on a recent episode of “Stu and Dave Do America.”

Dave views the situation through his dark comedic lens. “It's very suspicious because the deaths are not related to diabetes, alcoholism, or just generalized despair, so it's a very good chance.”

“I mean, those are the three very far leading causes of death in Michigan,” Stu jokes.

Dave points out that the reporting on the Lansing deaths uses the word “unhoused” instead of homeless to describe the five victims.

“[White liberals] prefer the term unhoused because somehow that means that it's the exact same word,” he says.

“I will say the one thing that's different about it is homeless is like, ‘hey, I want to have a home and I don't have one.’ Unhoused is ‘we're supposed to house you and we've forgotten to,”’ says Stu.

The duo then play a video from Lansing police Chief Rob Backus, who told reporters : “One question that we are being asked is, ‘Do we have a serial killer in Lansing?’ What we need the public to know is that we are investigating all of these cases. They are all active investigations, and we are looking at the idea or the possibility that these may be related cases."

“Probably a good idea when it's the same mechanism,” says Stu sarcastically.

“I don’t feel like the serial killer thing is happening that much any more, though,” he adds.

“It was the bees' knees in the '70s and '80s,” laughs Dave.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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