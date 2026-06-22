Elon Musk is the first trillionaire, and the left hates it

Elon Musk’s unprecedented rise to a trillion-dollar net worth has sparked outrage from leftists, who believe it is unfair that one person should possess that much wealth. But BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere sees Musk’s accomplishment very differently.

“I look at that as an incredible achievement. I look at that as something that is amazing. He’s done a lot of amazing things. He’s an incredible person,” Stu says.

“He’s out there just generating wealth like no one has ever seen,” he continues, pointing out that the “left is pissed off about it” and leftists think it’s “terrible.”

And one article published by the Guardian is a perfect example of the left’s attitude towards Musk’s wealth.

“Is it bad that Elon Musk has a trillion dollars? Yes, and here’s why,” the headline reads.

“There’s really innovative thoughts here,” Stu jokes, “like ‘fiscal fairness’ is one of the reasons. So that’s really thoughtful. Second is — I thought this was interesting — ‘wastefulness.’”

Stu points out that the author, Ingrid Robeyns, lives in the U.K.

“I’d say it’s a free country, but she’s in the U.K., where they’re arresting people with opposite opinions,” he says.

“There’s a lot of interesting choices being made by that wonderful nation and the people in it. And we don’t get to control it because it’s their country, not ours, first of all. But secondly, because we’re not them. Like you control your own life. I wish people could get a little bit more sense on that one,” he continues.

Robeyns explained in her article that Musk’s wealth creates “harms.”

“Extreme wealth concentration undermines democracies,” Stu reads.

“He’s made more millionaires than pretty much anybody else,” he says, explaining that Musk has taken employees from the “lowest levels of the food chain” at his company and turned them into millionaires.

“She then says, by the way, 'it comes with massive greenhouse gas emissions and environmental harm,’” he adds.

“I guarantee you that Tesla has done more with the electric cars to protect the environment than Ingrid does after any meal she’s ever had,” co-host Dave Landau chimes in.

“And there are emissions that she provides. … If you’re in the same room, you’ll know about them,” Stu adds, laughing.

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