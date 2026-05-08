‘Floating petri dish’: Deadly hantavirus outbreak strikes cruise ship

A cruise ship is at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak after three of the ship’s passengers have died. Five more are believed to be infected with a rare strain of the disease that can be transmitted from person to person — though the disease is usually passed through rat urine, saliva, or feces.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere points out that a cruise ship is “already the least healthy environment possible” and isn’t surprised it’s where the disease manifested.

“You’re quarantined on a ship, and you have a pass for nonstop, unlimited food and drink at any time,” he tells co-host Dave Landau, who points out that there’s also a communal pool.

“This is where all the diseases manifest themselves, in that water that everyone’s sharing,” Stu says.

“Thirty-five percent death rate if you catch this thing. So really, really bad. A little higher than COVID,” he continues. “That’s how they made you feel about COVID. You watch the news, you thought it was a 35% death rate, but it was not.”

“You really only died if you were 90 in a nursing home, and then they filled it with gang members and people that had it,” Landau says.

“Oh, you mean the exact proposal by Andrew Cuomo during this period?” Stu laughs.

“That’s correct,” Landau says.

“Now, what do you do with this ship, Dave? Because if this stuff is being passed around, you can’t really let it to shore. These people are just out there in a petri dish,” Stu says.

“Well, I think we have to do the right thing,” Landau says, joking, “and have the Joker blow it up.”

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