20 years of failed doomsday: The Al Gore grift exposed

It’s been 20 years since Al Gore scared the world and dropped the climate film "An Inconvenient Truth," which detailed all the catastrophes that would befall us.

And while he still claims he was right — the receipts tell a much different story.



“His predictions ... none of them came true,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments.

“The Arctic sea ice, remember that? Supposed to be gone completely. ... You might notice if you look, the polar ice caps in the Arctic are not gone. They have not disappeared. They are there,” he says.

“How about the melting glaciers and the snows of Kilimanjaro?” he asks, adding, “Still there.”

The film warned that there would be a "rapid retreat of the snow on Mount Kilimanjaro and that the Glacier National Park glaciers would be gone" by now.

“In fact, in Montana, where the park is, they used to have signs that read, ‘These are disappearing soon, so make sure you enjoy and take a picture.’ And they finally took the signs down in 2020 because it wasn’t happening,” Gray says.

Sea levels were also supposed to rise and cause catastrophic flooding, making the Westside Highway in New York disappear.

“The reality is the Westside Highway is still there. The sea levels have not risen 20 feet. In fact, global sea levels have risen nine inches since 1880,” Gray explains.

“But right now there’s gradual retreat occurring rather than rapid city sinking inundations of these places. In other words, what’s happening is the opposite of what he predicted. The opposite. The sea levels are actually receding now,” he continues.

Gore also claimed that carbon dioxide and emissions would see a rapid unchecked rise in atmospheric CO2 levels past the 500 parts per million mark and that hurricane activity would rapidly increase.

Neither of those happened either.

“He was hysterical about everything, and he won an Oscar for it, and he won a Nobel Prize for it in 2007, and he got virtually nothing right,” Gray says, emphasizing, “Nothing.”

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